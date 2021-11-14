Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 151,726 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Accuray worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Accuray by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,085,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,988,000 after acquiring an additional 348,644 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Accuray by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,710,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,773,000 after acquiring an additional 99,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Accuray by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after acquiring an additional 813,424 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Accuray by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,485,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,236,000 after acquiring an additional 47,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB raised its stake in Accuray by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 2,300,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accuray alerts:

ARAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of ARAY stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $531.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.13 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.27. Accuray Incorporated has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $107.44 million during the quarter. Accuray had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 23,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $122,591.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Levine acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $54,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,901 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,380.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $203,700 and have sold 53,430 shares valued at $248,241. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Profile

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.