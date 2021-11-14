ACoconut Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $52,565.00 (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. ACoconut has a market cap of $909,081.07 and approximately $52,565.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ACoconut has traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00038154 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 69.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000039 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 92.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.