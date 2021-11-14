Acumen Capital Raises Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Price Target to C$17.00

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) had its target price increased by Acumen Capital from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.63% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of BPF.UN stock opened at C$15.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.25, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of C$336.80 million and a PE ratio of 8.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.13. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$8.34 and a 1-year high of C$15.96.

Get Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund alerts:

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.