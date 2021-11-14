Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 64,627 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 166,667 shares.The stock last traded at $21.78 and had previously closed at $21.53.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $2.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $11.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 51.60%.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADX. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter worth $564,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 369,951 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 8,936 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter worth $3,128,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,322 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter worth $357,000. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:ADX)

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

