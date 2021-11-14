adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €290.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) target price on adidas in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €345.00 ($405.88) target price on adidas in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oddo Bhf set a €352.00 ($414.12) target price on adidas in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Baader Bank set a €340.00 ($400.00) price objective on adidas in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €375.00 ($441.18) price objective on adidas in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €333.47 ($392.31).

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €280.60 ($330.12) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €280.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €293.77. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

