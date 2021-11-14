Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 677,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,856 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics worth $4,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGLE. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 10.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 157.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 23,242 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 593,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 53,375 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 161.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 701,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 111.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh purchased 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $62,298.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AGLE shares. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of AGLE stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.15. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The company has a market cap of $347.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.47.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

