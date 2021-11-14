Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Down 3.3%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) shares dropped 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $144.32 and last traded at $146.89. Approximately 96,998 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,508,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.83.

AFRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.40.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.67 and its 200 day moving average is $88.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.75.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.21%. On average, analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.92, for a total value of $2,878,919.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total transaction of $17,698,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,096 shares of company stock valued at $23,198,819 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $362,507,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,280,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Affirm by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,812,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Affirm by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,557,000. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

