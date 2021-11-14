Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.200-$10.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.450-$2.550 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a buy rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $319.00.

APD traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $310.00. 1,233,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,112. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $279.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.90.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $99,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.88% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $558,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

