Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.33. The stock had a trading volume of 82,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,377. Akero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.00 million, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AKRO. Morgan Stanley downgraded Akero Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

In related news, insider Catriona Yale sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $269,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 18,780 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $455,790.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,280 shares of company stock valued at $913,566 in the last quarter. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 196.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 59,413 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 49.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

