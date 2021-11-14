Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akoya Biosciences Inc. offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions which allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. The company offer distinct solutions, the CODEX(R) and Phenoptics(TM) platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research. Akoya Biosciences Inc. is based in MARLBOROUGH, Mass. “

NASDAQ:AKYA opened at $13.34 on Thursday. Akoya Biosciences has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a current ratio of 8.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.54.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 59.91% and a negative return on equity of 67.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKYA. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,394,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,682,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,544,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,736,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

