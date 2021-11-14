Alan Ralph Purchases 1,500 Shares of DCC plc (LON:DCC) Stock

DCC plc (LON:DCC) insider Alan Ralph acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6,148 ($80.32) per share, with a total value of £92,220 ($120,486.02).

Shares of DCC stock opened at GBX 6,112 ($79.85) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,189.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6,126.83. The company has a market cap of £6.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.20. DCC plc has a 12-month low of GBX 5,178 ($67.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,684 ($87.33).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 55.85 ($0.73) per share. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. DCC’s payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DCC from GBX 7,783 ($101.69) to GBX 7,640 ($99.82) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DCC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,153 ($93.45).

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

