Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) PT Raised to C$24.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AD.UN. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.71.

TSE AD.UN opened at C$19.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.94, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.37. The firm has a market cap of C$892.95 million and a PE ratio of 7.13. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 12-month low of C$13.69 and a 12-month high of C$20.45.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

