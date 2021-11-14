Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) will report ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the highest is ($0.34). Alpine Immune Sciences reported earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.56). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 169.03% and a negative return on equity of 58.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

ALPN stock remained flat at $$13.00 during midday trading on Friday. 55,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,597. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $16.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $379.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.55.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 1,010,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $9,499,987.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Decheng Capital China Life Sci acquired 1,542,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,499,998.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,563,190 shares of company stock worth $24,097,986. 57.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $1,382,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

