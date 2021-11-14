Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €46.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Alstom in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.50 ($37.06) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €46.28 ($54.44).

Shares of EPA:ALO opened at €32.42 ($38.14) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €31.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of €37.71. Alstom has a 12-month low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 12-month high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

