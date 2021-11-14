Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 150.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,061 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 54.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ATUS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James downgraded Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.43.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $82,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $103,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $193,890. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ATUS opened at $17.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.04. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

