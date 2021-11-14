Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) PT Raised to C$66.00

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Altus Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$70.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

OTCMKTS:ASGTF opened at $52.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.73 and a 200-day moving average of $49.06. Altus Group has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $52.93.

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, analytics software, and technology-related services.

