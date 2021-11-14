Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$70.00 to C$75.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Altus Group traded as high as C$70.39 and last traded at C$68.77, with a volume of 29069 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$64.81.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Altus Group from C$57.82 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$72.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altus Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$65.80.

The firm has a market cap of C$3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 87.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$64.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.88, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$173.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.55 million. As a group, analysts expect that Altus Group Limited will post 2.1600002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altus Group Company Profile (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

