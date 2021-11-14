Amala Duggirala Sells 25,000 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Stock

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $23.95 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.57 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

RF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stephens lowered Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,683 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,417,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,612,000 after purchasing an additional 247,333 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 152,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 52,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

