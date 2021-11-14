Amalgamated Bank Has $894,000 Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 15.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 11.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 320,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,077,000 after buying an additional 34,092 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 22.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 43,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 7,903 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $36.33 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The business had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.90.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

