Amalgamated Bank Makes New Investment in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 161.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 28,837 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 178.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 140.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 319,974 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $1,935,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 160,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

AKR stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 202.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 545.50%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,861 shares in the company, valued at $991,679.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $223,460. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

