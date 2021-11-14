Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $4,460.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by Tigress Financial from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Tigress Financial currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,700.00 to $4,300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4,137.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,525.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.96, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,392.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,391.54. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,954 shares of company stock valued at $293,944,841 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $605,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,626 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,972,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 23,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $71,473,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

