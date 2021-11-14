Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives $156.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Ambarella from $140.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $195.45. 396,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,469. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.52. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -145.86 and a beta of 1.11. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $57.88 and a 1-year high of $207.00.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, Director Chenming Hu sold 3,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $586,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 736 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $97,475.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,402 shares of company stock worth $3,057,036. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Ambarella by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the first quarter valued at $331,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 562.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 540,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,655,000 after buying an additional 459,131 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 0.8% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 501,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

