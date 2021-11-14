American Express (NYSE:AXP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

American Express (NYSE:AXP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $176.68.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.89. 2,390,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,337,848. The firm has a market cap of $140.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.96. American Express has a 1-year low of $111.90 and a 1-year high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.97%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

