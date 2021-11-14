American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will post $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.37. American Homes 4 Rent posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

AMH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.34.

In related news, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre bought 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $105,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,955 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $39.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $42.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 114.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

