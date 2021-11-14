American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is a provider of outdoor products and accessories, including hunting, fishing, camping, shooting and personal security and defense products, for rugged outdoor enthusiasts. The company produces products under the brands Caldwell(R); Crimson Trace(R); Wheeler(R); Tipton(R); Frankford Arsenal(R); Lockdown(R); BOG(R); Hooyman(R); Smith & Wesson Accessories(R); M&P Accessories(R); Thompson/Center Arms Accessories(TM); Performance Center Accessories(R); Schrade(R); Old Timer(R); Uncle Henry(R); Imperial(R); BUBBA(R); UST(R); LaserLyte(R); and MEAT!. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is based in COLUMBIA. “

AOUT has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Friday, September 10th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of AOUT opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.91. American Outdoor Brands has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $36.62. The company has a market capitalization of $341.78 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.06.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $60.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,240.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 45,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,080.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski bought 4,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,825.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOUT. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $425,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 239.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 273.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 177,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

