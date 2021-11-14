Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Price Target Raised to $79.00

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AMPL has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Get Amplitude alerts:

NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $73.86 on Wednesday. Amplitude has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $87.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter valued at about $337,000. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at approximately $879,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,612,000.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.