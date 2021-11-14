Analysts Anticipate Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) to Post $0.58 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) will announce earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Bluegreen Vacations reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bluegreen Vacations.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BVH. Truist began coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities began coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

In related news, CEO Alan B. Levan bought 6,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $197,011.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo purchased 3,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.66 per share, with a total value of $105,975.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 34,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,906 over the last 90 days. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 1,291,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,245,000 after buying an additional 93,222 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 931,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,767,000 after purchasing an additional 184,675 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,477,000 after purchasing an additional 114,442 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 43,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 70,319 shares in the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BVH opened at $30.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bluegreen Vacations has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $32.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average of $21.54. The company has a market capitalization of $645.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.87.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

