Analysts Anticipate CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) to Announce -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) will report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.37). CuriosityStream reported earnings of ($0.97) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full-year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.24). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CuriosityStream.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 75.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

CURI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 95.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 100.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the second quarter valued at $129,000. 21.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CURI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,116. CuriosityStream has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.68.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CuriosityStream (CURI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.