Analysts Anticipate Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Will Post Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) will report earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.56. Jacobs Engineering Group posted earnings per share of $1.63 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full year earnings of $6.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.08 to $6.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $7.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Jacobs Engineering Group.

Shares of NYSE J traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.42. 457,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.95. Jacobs Engineering Group has a fifty-two week low of $100.05 and a fifty-two week high of $146.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

