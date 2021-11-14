Analysts Anticipate JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to Announce -$0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.12). JetBlue Airways posted earnings per share of ($1.53) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 77.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year earnings of ($2.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($2.54). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 300.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JBLU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,761,000 after buying an additional 1,760,210 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,852,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,923,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,152,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,017,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,891,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,356,846. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.51. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

