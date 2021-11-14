Analysts Expect EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) will announce earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EZCORP’s earnings. EZCORP posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 142.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 13th.

On average, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.56 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EZCORP.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EZPW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EZPW. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in EZCORP by 30.9% in the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 43,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 10,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EZCORP by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after buying an additional 60,184 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EZCORP by 163.0% in the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 114,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 70,665 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in EZCORP by 12.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 25,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in EZCORP by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 6,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EZPW opened at $8.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $454.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37. EZCORP has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.80.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru.

