Analysts Expect Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $282.52 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will announce sales of $282.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ferro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $282.03 million and the highest is $283.01 million. Ferro reported sales of $259.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferro will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Ferro had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $277.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in shares of Ferro by 271.4% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 550,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,206,000 after purchasing an additional 402,588 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Ferro by 5.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,280,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,726,000 after acquiring an additional 177,859 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ferro by 346.6% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 93,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 72,452 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Ferro during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,123,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Ferro by 11.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 433,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 44,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FOE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.35. 435,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,413. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.73. Ferro has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.49.

About Ferro

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

