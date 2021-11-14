Analysts Expect Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) will announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Huazhu Group’s earnings. Huazhu Group reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 163.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Huazhu Group will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Huazhu Group.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huazhu Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $48.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Huazhu Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 172.71 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,187,000. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 651.9% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,842,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932,297 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Huazhu Group by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,992,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,681 shares in the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its position in Huazhu Group by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 3,828,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Huazhu Group by 8,366.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,057,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

