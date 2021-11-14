Analysts Expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) to Post -$1.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.87) and the lowest is ($1.37). Kodiak Sciences posted earnings of ($0.97) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($4.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.74) to ($3.79). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($6.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($4.71). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kodiak Sciences.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.14).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KOD shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.46.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider John A. Borgeson sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total transaction of $101,107.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 83,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.56 per share, for a total transaction of $7,324,218.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 266,930 shares of company stock worth $24,617,976 and sold 21,726 shares worth $2,207,583. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KOD traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $112.33. 264,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,440. Kodiak Sciences has a one year low of $73.19 and a one year high of $171.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.50. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 1.39.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

