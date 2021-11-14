Analysts Expect PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.23). PDS Biotechnology reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.54). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.68). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PDS Biotechnology.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on PDSB. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on PDS Biotechnology from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.43.

Shares of PDSB traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.46. 560,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,947. PDS Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $325.69 million, a P/E ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average is $11.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 1.7% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,889,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $789,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. 30.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDS Biotechnology (PDSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.