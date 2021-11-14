Analysts Expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to Post $0.86 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will report earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.00. RPM International reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. RPM International had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.83.

In other news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $70,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in RPM International in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tobam bought a new position in RPM International in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in RPM International by 74.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RPM International in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RPM traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,426. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $76.43 and a fifty-two week high of $99.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.21 and a 200-day moving average of $87.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.58%.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

