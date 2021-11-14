Analysts Set Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) PT at $67.00

Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $667,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.73. 792,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Rent-A-Center has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $67.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.38.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 47.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.51%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

