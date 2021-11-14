Analysts Set Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) PT at C$15.86

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.86.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPB shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$17.25 to C$16.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Superior Plus in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark set a C$15.71 price objective on shares of Superior Plus in a research note on Monday, July 26th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

SPB stock opened at C$14.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$14.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.95. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of C$11.30 and a 12-month high of C$16.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.01. The company has a market cap of C$2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$365.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$343.33 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is currently 53.18%.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.