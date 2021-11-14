Analyzing China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) and 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ)

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) and 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Online Education Group and 17 Education & Technology Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Online Education Group $314.80 million 0.16 $22.52 million $0.27 8.70 17 Education & Technology Group $198.37 million 0.82 -$205.35 million N/A N/A

China Online Education Group has higher revenue and earnings than 17 Education & Technology Group.

Profitability

This table compares China Online Education Group and 17 Education & Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Online Education Group 1.92% -4.98% 2.00% 17 Education & Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.4% of China Online Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for China Online Education Group and 17 Education & Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Online Education Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 17 Education & Technology Group 2 1 0 0 1.33

China Online Education Group currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 282.98%. 17 Education & Technology Group has a consensus target price of $4.15, indicating a potential upside of 388.24%. Given 17 Education & Technology Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 17 Education & Technology Group is more favorable than China Online Education Group.

Summary

China Online Education Group beats 17 Education & Technology Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers, on demand. The company was founded by Jia Jia Huang, Ting Shu, and Li Ming Zhang in November 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc., an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

