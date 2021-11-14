Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ANGN stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,906. Angion Biomedica has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $26.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.07.

Get Angion Biomedica alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Angion Biomedica stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) by 2,792.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,449 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Angion Biomedica worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angion Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Angion Biomedica from $38.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Angion Biomedica from $100.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Angion Biomedica from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Angion Biomedica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.19.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Angion Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angion Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.