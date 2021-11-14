Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Anthem were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.5% in the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.1% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.6% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.4% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $437.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.04 and a 12-month high of $439.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $396.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $389.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Anthem from $468.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Anthem from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.47.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

