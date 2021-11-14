Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Earns Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Antofagasta to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,347.50 ($17.61).

Shares of ANTO opened at GBX 1,488 ($19.44) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,413.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,513.12. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,090 ($14.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76). The stock has a market capitalization of £14.67 billion and a PE ratio of 18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.23%. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is 66.33%.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

