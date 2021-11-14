APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Position Trimmed by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,059 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,520,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of APA by 1,336.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,750,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,748,000 after buying an additional 4,419,505 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of APA by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 82,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 26,562 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 804.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,092,000 after buying an additional 1,031,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 434,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after buying an additional 15,781 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on APA. Truist raised APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities upgraded APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.53.

APA opened at $29.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 4.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $31.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.55.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

