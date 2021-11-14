ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Reaches Market Cap of $154.88 Million

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 14th. Over the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be purchased for $1.74 or 0.00002710 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a market capitalization of $154.88 million and $2.53 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00072204 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00073883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.23 or 0.00096681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64,696.84 or 1.00519295 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,567.74 or 0.07096893 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 89,053,527 coins and its circulating supply is 88,805,164 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

