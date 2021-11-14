AppHarvest, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (NASDAQ:APPH)

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AppHarvest in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.12.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on APPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

APPH stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. AppHarvest has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $42.90. The company has a quick ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average of $11.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in AppHarvest by 7.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,573,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,173,000 after purchasing an additional 935,715 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in AppHarvest during the first quarter valued at about $112,971,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AppHarvest by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,354,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,668,000 after acquiring an additional 360,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AppHarvest by 88.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,515,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,347 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its holdings in AppHarvest by 45.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,591,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President David J. Lee bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,562,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,152,965.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ciara Burnham bought 14,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,899. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

