Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.750-$-0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $359.30 million-$359.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $357 million.Appian also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.240-$-0.210 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APPN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Truist upgraded shares of Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Appian presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.43.

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $89.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.29 and a 200 day moving average of $105.81. Appian has a 52 week low of $75.45 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.51 and a beta of 1.73.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Appian will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $387,884.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $490,342.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,120 shares of company stock worth $1,173,619. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Appian stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 595,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,399 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.84% of Appian worth $82,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

