Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lowered by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,137 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,453 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 7.5% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $33,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 60.0% in the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $149.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.59 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock valued at $421,048,788. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

