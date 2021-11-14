Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,277 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.4% of Bremer Bank National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after buying an additional 25,141,248 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 515.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after buying an additional 12,799,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after buying an additional 5,510,838 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,670,448.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,850,782 shares of company stock worth $421,048,788 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $149.99 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.59 and a 52-week high of $157.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.30 and its 200-day moving average is $141.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

