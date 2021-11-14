AppLovin Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AppLovin in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. William Blair also issued estimates for AppLovin’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $668.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.78 million.

APP has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AppLovin from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist increased their price target on AppLovin from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.71.

Shares of APP stock opened at $112.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.46. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $49.41 and a fifty-two week high of $116.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $138,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Herald Y. Chen purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 844,768 shares of company stock valued at $77,003,802. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APP. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,122,155,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,002,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,476,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,005,000. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,845,000. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

