Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Issues Earnings Results

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 34.05% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Apyx Medical updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ APYX opened at $16.56 on Friday. Apyx Medical has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.34 million, a PE ratio of -39.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APYX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Apyx Medical by 426.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 52,783 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Apyx Medical by 201.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 42,071 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Apyx Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Apyx Medical by 37.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 30,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APYX. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Apyx Medical in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Apyx Medical from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

